Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Decision expected this week on future large event permits in Savannah

FILE - City of Savannah
FILE - City of Savannah(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah said a decision could come soon on whether permits for outdoor events in public spaces with more than 500 people will be granted.

Mayor Van Johnson said a decision could come as early as Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. That’s after he meets with the health advisory committee, which is made up of doctors from area hospitals, as well as leaders from the health department.

Of course, the biggest event coming to Savannah next month is the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, which draws in more than 10,000 runners and spectators.

We know already from Visit Savannah that 16,000 racers have pre-registered, and about 80 percent of those racers are from out of town.

Tuesday, Mayor Johnson again said the city approached the run organizers, who indicated they needed to know if a permit would be granted by mid-October.

“Mid-October would actually be Friday. And so, we’re going to commit to have an answer by then. I understand if we do cancel it, our hoteliers and folks will be able to work with people who have made reservations. And of course, people who are coming here to run can still come visit Savannah, we’d love to have them,” Mayor Johnson said.

Savannah mayor weekly update

#WATCH: The Savannah mayor is hosting his weekly update news conference.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
(L) Celesta Negrete Ramirez, (R) Estephanie Negrete Ramirez.
UPDATE: Georgia Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI: Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Alamo police officer is in custody
Pfizer boosters
If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Mills B Lane
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death on McLaws Road
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Savannah Fire were called out to a home on the corner of Corvair Ave. and Essex Ave. just...
No injuries in early morning kitchen fire