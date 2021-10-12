Decision expected this week on future large event permits in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah said a decision could come soon on whether permits for outdoor events in public spaces with more than 500 people will be granted.

Mayor Van Johnson said a decision could come as early as Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. That’s after he meets with the health advisory committee, which is made up of doctors from area hospitals, as well as leaders from the health department.

Of course, the biggest event coming to Savannah next month is the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, which draws in more than 10,000 runners and spectators.

We know already from Visit Savannah that 16,000 racers have pre-registered, and about 80 percent of those racers are from out of town.

Tuesday, Mayor Johnson again said the city approached the run organizers, who indicated they needed to know if a permit would be granted by mid-October.

“Mid-October would actually be Friday. And so, we’re going to commit to have an answer by then. I understand if we do cancel it, our hoteliers and folks will be able to work with people who have made reservations. And of course, people who are coming here to run can still come visit Savannah, we’d love to have them,” Mayor Johnson said.

