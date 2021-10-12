Early voting starts in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Tuesday in Georgia you can cast your ballot in-person for the November 2 election.

You do not need any special reason to vote early in the state of Georgia. Absentee mail-in voting is now underway and they will send out ballots until October 22.

In Chatham County, early in-person voting starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will run until October 29. There are 5 locations where you can vote early; the main elections office, Chatham County Mosquito control, the Civic Center, Islands library and the Southwest library.

Weekday voting hours and locations:

Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive Suite E from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mosquito Control at 65 Billy B Hair Drive from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Civic Center at 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Islands Library at 50 Johnny Mercer Boulevard from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southwest Library at 14097 Abercorn Street from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Main Office on Eisenhower Drive will be open for weekend voting on :

Saturday October 16 and October 23 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday October 24 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The drop box locations for your ballot are the main office, mosquito control office and Islands library.

As a reminder voter registration is closed but you can check to see if you are registered before heading to the polls.

