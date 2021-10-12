Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Early voting starts in Chatham County

In Chatham County, early in-person voting starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will run until...
In Chatham County, early in-person voting starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will run until October 29.(Associated Press)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Tuesday in Georgia you can cast your ballot in-person for the November 2 election.

You do not need any special reason to vote early in the state of Georgia. Absentee mail-in voting is now underway and they will send out ballots until October 22.

In Chatham County, early in-person voting starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will run until October 29. There are 5 locations where you can vote early; the main elections office, Chatham County Mosquito control, the Civic Center, Islands library and the Southwest library.

Weekday voting hours and locations:

Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive Suite E from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mosquito Control at 65 Billy B Hair Drive from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Civic Center at 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Islands Library at 50 Johnny Mercer Boulevard from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southwest Library at 14097 Abercorn Street from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Main Office on Eisenhower Drive will be open for weekend voting on:

Saturday October 16 and October 23 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday October 24 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The drop box locations for your ballot are the main office, mosquito control office and Islands library.

As a reminder voter registration is closed but you can check to see if you are registered before heading to the polls.

Click here to check on your voter registration.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
(L) Celesta Negrete Ramirez, (R) Estephanie Negrete Ramirez.
UPDATE: Georgia Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI: Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Alamo police officer is in custody
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
Pfizer boosters
If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects

Latest News

Savannah Fire were called out to a home on the corner of Corvair Ave. and Essex Ave. just...
No injuries in early morning kitchen fire
Jasper Co. School Board votes to require masks in school
Herschel Walker visits Savannah while campaigning for Ga. Senate race
Herschel Walker visits Savannah while campaigning for Ga. Senate race
Jasper Co. School Board votes to require masks in school
Jasper Co. School Board votes to require masks in school