Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death on McLaws Road

(Associated Press)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in the area of McLaws Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of McLaws Road where they discovered a critically injured male.

The person was transported to the hospital in Effingham County where he was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

