Emergency Room Nurses Appreciation Week

October 10-16 is ER Nurses Appreciation Week.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospitals across the country are fighting to keep up with new rules and regulations surrounding COVID-19. But, one thing that has stayed constant is the dedication of those working inside.

October 10-16 is known as ER Nurses Appreciation Week, a time to thank those nurses working on the front lines during this ongoing pandemic.

“It’s tough, it’s hard, it takes a lot of work,” said David Wilson, an ER Nurse at Memorial Health.

Day in and day out, Wilson comes to the Emergency Room at Memorial Health to work the overnight shift. “You have to react, you have to adapt and you have to handle the situation and there has just been a lot of that over this last year,” Wilson said.

Some days have been easier than others. “There have been days where we are just completely overrun and overwhelmed with COVID patients,” Wilson added. He says his mindset changed when he was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “They were the first available shots in the state of Georgia and I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

Wilson got his first shot in front of the Governor on Dec.15 and just last week, he got his booster. “I still have to protect myself,” Wilson said. “Because if I get sick then I can’t work and I can’t help other people.”

While life inside of the hospital hasn’t returned to normal operations yet, Wilson is finally getting to enjoy some time doing things he loves outside of work like watching hockey. “COVID ruined hockey for me so next week I actually just bought tickets for a hockey game up in Detroit next week and I couldn’t do that last year,” he said.

With 14 years of experience behind him, he is still always looking ahead to helping the next patient. “We’ve done it for a year and a half and we are still doing it, COVID is not gone so we are going to keep going, it is what we do, that’s our job.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

