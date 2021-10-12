Herschel Walker visits Savannah while campaigning for Ga. Senate race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Herschel Walker making an appearance in Savannah on Monday.

The former University of Georgia football player and Heisman Trophy winner toured a local business in the Hostess City.

Herschel Walker is a candidate for Georgia’s Senate seat up for grabs next November.

We asked Walker, if elected how he plans to work with both republicans and democrats.

“Why are we not praising this country trying to work together to get things done and that’s what I want to do. You know I’m not coming to the senate to look good or to become famous, I’m all ready that. What I can do is try and make something better for this country by bringing people together, going across the isles shaking Democrats hands asking what can I do? Tell me something I may not know that I can help you to solve, and they can do the same thing to me as well and that’s one reason why I decided I wanted to run for that Senate seat,” Walker said.

Remember, anyone running in 2022 will be up against Democratic Incumbent Raphael Warnock.

