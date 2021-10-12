Jamie Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-12-21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some stratocumulus clouds out there making for a bit of break from that sun in some cities; add a northeast breeze and it’s quite pleasant. The breaks in the clouds this afternoon should allow most if not all of us to hit 80°. Temperatures by 6:55pm sunset will be around 77° with mostly clear skies.

Daybreak Wednesday 63° mostly sunny with some cities nearing the upper 50s again west of I-95 and north of I-16. The afternoon will be sunnier still with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A large area of high pressure is the driving force for our rain free forecast this week. This will continue the warming trend as highs on Wednesday ranging in the low to mid 80s are expected to increase to the mid to upper 80s by Friday. These above-normal temps are expected to challenge climate records, with Thursday and Friday high temps especially approaching record-territory.

Still tracking and timing out a cold front this weekend, that will produce showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms could develop Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Based on timing right now expect upper 80s by the early afternoon before clouds and potential rain then a cool down after the front passes definitely for the beginning of next work week with highs only in the upper 70s.

MARINE...Some gustier north to northeasterly winds will linger in the coastal waters again today, although winds/waves will remain below SCA criteria. Wednesday through Sunday: High pressure over the local waters will maintain tranquil conditions through Saturday. Winds will veer east- northeast during the evenings and return more northerly each morning; Expect wind speeds 10 kt or less and seas 2-3 feet with some 4 footers in the outer Georgia waters beyond 20 nm. By Saturday, winds will shift out the southwest ahead of an approaching cold front and then gradually veer north as the front passes over the waters. Northeasterly winds are expected to surge in the wake of the front and Small Craft Advisories could be needed Sunday.

