New affordable housing plan for Clearview apartment homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roughly 21,000 households cannot afford quality housing in Savannah.

That’s about 40 percent of Savannah households, according to information released by the Housing Savannah Task Force in July.

The topic of affordable housing came up at Mayor Van Johnson’s weekly news conference, specifically housing in west Savannah.

Clearview apartment homes will eventually be home to around 340 units of mixed-use housing, to include affordable and senior housing, that’s according to Mayor Johnson. The mayor highlighted, though, the ongoing issues that he saw firsthand as the district’s alderman for 16 years.

“In my opinion, Clearview has been really uninhabitable for the last 30 years. The property was purchased by Cardinal in 2018, not for investment, but to demolish it. And it’s been a refuge for criminals and the like,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says out of the more than 170 units, there are currently about 19 people living in the homes. He says they can’t be allowed to hold up the process of development and making the area more livable anymore.

Mayor Johnson says the city is paring up with Clearview apartments to make sure the folks who still are here will be able to transition out into other housing by the end of the year.

“It is time to go ahead and move forward on this particular project. The fact is if we continue to do nothing, it does not get better,” Mayor Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.