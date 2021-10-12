No injuries in early morning kitchen fire

Sky Cams
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An early Tuesday morning house fire in Savannah has left three people displaced.

Savannah Fire were called out to a home on the corner of Corvair Ave. and Essex Ave. around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, Firefighter saw smoke and flames coming from the single story home. The fire started in the kitchen and spread throughout the home and the attic when crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the flames in under an hour.

There were three people inside at the time but all of them were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. However there is extensive smoke and fire damage to the home. The Red Cross is assisting the three people that have been displaced.

Savannah Fire is reminding people to never cook or use incendiary devices while drowsy.

