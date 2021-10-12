Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Mills B Lane
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Police said a man was trying to cross Mills B Lane near the intersection of Edwin Street at around 6:40 a.m. when he was hit by an oncoming car.
According to police, he was not in a crosswalk and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating.
