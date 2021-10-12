Savannah Local Artist Market picks up slack as other events cancel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of local artists will be selling their work together in Savannah on Saturday, Oct. 16 for the fourth edition of the Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM).

More than 75 artists will set up booths to showcase and sell their art at SLAM. The grassroots event has grown from about 60 artists in the Spring of 2019 to 70 in 2020. This is the second SLAM event of 2021.

Local artist, Charlie Ellis started SLAM to provide a venue for artists to sell their work. Ellis had seen SLAM be a success in the spring, but didn’t expect to hold it for a second time this year.

“I got lots of emails from the artists and people saying how great it was, how much fun it was, how good the art was, and they said, ‘You gotta keep doing this,’ and so I do,” Ellis said.

The opportunity to host SLAM Mid-Term arose when Isle of Hope canceled its arts and music festival for a second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got numerous phone calls from former Slammers to pick up the slack,” Ellis said.

If you’re looking for paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery and other mediums you may find the next conversation piece for your home at SLAM. Food trucks will also be on site and Ellis is excited about one other feature.

“We’ll have the usual community canvas which is a big piece of plywood with a lot of paint there,” Ellis said. “Kids and people can come up and paint their own masterpiece on the plywood. I’ve got the one from last year at home, and it’s like graffiti. It’s really good and so we’re gonna do that again.”

SLAM is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Salvation Army baseball field located at 3000 Bee Rd. in Savannah.

