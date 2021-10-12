Savannah Police restart PAAL program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department announced Tuesday the restart of the Police Athletics and Activities League.

The goal is to give more opportunities for officers, community leaders, and volunteers to impact young people in the city through enrichment programs and sports.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the program helps build relationships between police and the communities they serve, and helps keep everyone safe.

“If there’s something going on in our community, we’ll know about it on the basketball court first. We’ll know about it on the football field first. We’ll know about it in the community centers first. So, this is really a natural fit for bringing Team Savannah together,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Savannah Police say the programs will include math and reading programs. Basketball practices will start in early 2022.

