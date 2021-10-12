Savannah Stopover Music Festival returning in 2022, with new venue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Stopover Music Festival will return in 2022, and it will have a new venue.

The Stopover will return March 11-12, 2022, at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

The 2021 Stopover was canceled due to the pandemic. 2022 will mark the first time Stopover will take place at a single location.

The 22-acre Railroad Museum site will feature multiple stages, a VIP lounge, food truck court, and a vendor marketplace.

The full festival lineup will be announced in November.

