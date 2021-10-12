Sky Cams
Savannah surgeon released on bond after arrest for sending nude photos to undercover officer

Mark Winchell
Mark Winchell(Lexington County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah surgeon was arrested in connection to a child sex sting operation.

According to the arrest warrants, Dr. Mark Winchell is accused of sending nude photos of himself to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina states Winchell, who is 49, exchanged the provocative social media messages on Aug. 14, 2021.

According the warrant, Winchell also discussed traveling two hours to teach the person he believed was a 14-year-old girl how to have sex.

The sheriff’s office has arrested 18 people, all men, in connection to an undercover sex sting operation in which deputies posed as underage children on the internet.

Winchell was the final suspect named in the operation, arrested nearly a month after the others. He is the only one from the Savannah area.

As we previously reported, Winchell was booked into the Lexington County Jail on first degree felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor. That’s after he was arrested in Thunderbolt, Ga. on Sept. 29.

According to the sheriff’s office, Winchell has been released on a $12,000 bond.

WTOC has repeatedly called Winchell’s private practice for comment and was told someone would contact the family.

His medical license is listed as active in the state of Georgia.

