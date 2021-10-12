Sky Cams
Start of Crescendo Culture Festival on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is kicking off a month long celebration of arts and culture.

Tuesday is the start of the Crescendo Culture Festival that’s going to have events every day for the next 33 days.

“The Hilton Head Arts and Culture Community is really deep and broad from our Gullah history, reconstruction Civil War history, to the Hispanic community and all of our nonprofit/for-profit visual and performing arts. The arts and culture community here is about a $40 million economic impact for the island so we are thrilled to produce over 100 events in the next month to put it all on display,” HHI Director of Cultural Affairs Jenn McEwen said.

The event Tuesday night at the Shelter Cove community park starts at 5 p.m. and is going to go until 8 p.m.

For more information and a schedule of events, please click here.

