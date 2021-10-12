Sky Cams
Taking Care of Business: Cool Beanz Espresso Bar

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro coffee shop owner says adjustments to the business model and a sense of community have helped him weather the challenges of the pandemic.

He’s now seeing more business than ever before.

Maybe the toughest thing to find these days at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar is an empty table. Owner David Hoyle says the midday lull has all but disappeared. He remembers March 2020 when the pandemic shutdown closed his tables, but not his doors.

“We were able to pivot and make 100 percent of our business grab & go versus sit-down,” Hoyle said.

The months after that saw small businesses all over town teaming up to promote each other and promote buying local.

“That was huge, it really was. Local businesses helping local businesses, paying it forward,” Hoyle said.

These days, he uses his space generously. This chalk wall promotes causes. He helps sell someone else’s green plants and promote a local honey company.

Earlier this year he moved here and tripled his space during the uncertainties of the pandemic.

“I kind of bit the bullet and said, ‘let’s take a chance and see what happens.’ And it’s the best decision I’ve probably ever made,” Hoyle said.

He’s grateful for the people who’ve made his business their go-to getaway.

“There’s a place for them to come. To sit down and study, to do their work and to get out from the rut they were in,” Hoyle said.

Whether it’s coffee by the cup or by the pound, he says the spirit of community has helped him Take Care of Business.

