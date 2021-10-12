TUESDAY | Cooler morning, warm afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s inland, low to mid-60s around the Metro and upper 60s to lower 70s at the beaches.

A mix of sun and clouds rules the forecast through the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 80 by noon and peak in the low to mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m. Humidity will be lower today. Temperatures cool into the 70s, quickly, after sunset and then 60s this evening.

It will feel a bit more fall-like as you’re out and about on this Monday evening. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-60s around the inland Savannah metro Tuesday morning.

A couple inland spots could dip into the upper 50s again tomorrow morning.

Temperatures peak in the low to mid to upper 80sTuesday afternoon. A gradual warming trend continues into Friday and Saturday, ahead of the next stronger cold front. Much cooler weather filters in during the latter half of the weekend into early next week behind a few showers.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

