Athletic complex in Savanah closed day after deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An athletic complex in Savannah will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 13, a day after a deadly shooting in the parking lot.

According to a news release from Chatham County government, the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 13.

According to county, the shooting and a separate, unrelated incident occurred at the facility over the past week.

County officials are working to develop stricter security measures for the facility.

Savannah United, a youth soccer club in Savannah, sent a statement to parents notifying them that the complex will be closed Wednesday. The club said it “will plan to resume soccer activities once we feel appropriate safety measures have been taken.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.