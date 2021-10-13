Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Athletic complex in Savanah closed day after deadly shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An athletic complex in Savannah will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 13, a day after a deadly shooting in the parking lot.

According to a news release from Chatham County government, the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 13.

According to county, the shooting and a separate, unrelated incident occurred at the facility over the past week.

County officials are working to develop stricter security measures for the facility.

Savannah United, a youth soccer club in Savannah, sent a statement to parents notifying them that the complex will be closed Wednesday. The club said it “will plan to resume soccer activities once we feel appropriate safety measures have been taken.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Wallace
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon released on bond after arrest for sending nude photos to undercover officer
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death on McLaws Road

Latest News

Parents concerned after shooting at athletic complex with children playing nearby
A warning off Islands Expressway in Chatham County, Georgia.
Debate over school zone speed cameras in Chatham County
Savannah man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography
Mario Wallace
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex