Effingham County taking education to the farm

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day students in Effingham County have come to look forward to.

“This is definitely one of the favorite events of the year,” said Effingham County School District Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Melodie Wall

If you get to experience it for yourself, you’ll understand why.

“I’m scared and excited at the same time,” said one student.

First graders getting their hands dirty, seeing where their food is made, learning about wildlife and of course, having plenty of fun along the way.

This day at the farm brings their classroom lessons into the real world.

“Getting to extend that learning outside of the classroom and it helps the teachers make that learning real,” said Dr. Wall.

Introducing them to a world, and even career path, they may have never seen before.

“Building up a desire to want to do more in the Ag Department,” said ECCA Assistant Principal & Honeyridge Trip Coordinator Shelly Hobbs.

A desire they hope to start early.

On a day that has been a long time coming for first grader Liam DeChant and his mother Megan.

“He has been so excited, and since everything that’s been going on the past couple years this is his first field trip. So, he’s very excited,” said Megan.

Not to mention, a great opportunity for some older students in the county as well.

“Today we’re going to be educating the first graders on grain bins and how they work.” said 8th grader Brittany Harris.

Helping them pass down their own knowledge while putting their passion on display.

“I hope my future career will be an Ag teacher,” 7th grader Miller Murphy says.

A full day at the farm that is full of lessons you might not learn in the classroom.

“Just one of those experiences for Effingham County and even surrounding counites to that is beneficial for students to get out of the classroom and learn about life,” said Dr. Wall.

The school district has been doing these farm tours for a couple years now and they hope to expand them in even more in years to come.

