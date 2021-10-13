Georgia Southern University reopens museum

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Georgia Southern University reopened the museum on its Statesboro campus.

After a long-term renovation got interrupted by the pandemic, folks at the museum say they’re glad to see and hear visitors again.

The museum closed three years ago for renovations. The pandemic impacted the work and the reopening. The university museum features regional history and artifacts, including a nearly 200-year-old canoe as well as an early manual cotton gin.

The university’s curator says part of update includes digital displays and interactive cameras to give you an up close look at the prehistoric Mosasaur skeleton discovered decades ago.

“Yes, we have a lot of old things in the museum. But those old things tell a story. And the way we tell those stories changes over time. And the way we engage with visitors changes over time,” said Museum Curator Stephanie Lukowski.

The main rooms will keep their permanent science and history exhibits, while the rear gallery will feature short term presentations from faculty or students.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday during the day and Sunday afternoons too.

