It may not be a presidential election, but November vote still important for communities

HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four towns in Hampton County, S.C. have elections this year. All with a population under one thousand people, and one town with less than a hundred.

Yemassee, Furman, Luray, and Brunson residents have the chance to vote for the people who will lead their small towns.

“Yeah, these folks, they represent them on the local level, and it’s really important for them to not just the national and state but the local level cause that’s where it starts,” Hampton County Voter Registration and Elections Director Debra Bryant said.

The opportunity to vote has already begun, but Bryant says so far, they have had no in-person absentee votes. She’s hoping Election Day will bring voter turnout more like 2020.

“It was historic last year. We hoped it would be that for these town elections, but these are real small towns,” Bryan said.

The BT DeLoach building is the only place where you can cast an in-person absentee ballot in the county.

But that won’t be the case on Election Day, as each municipality will get its own polling location. Making it much easier for people to vote in these rural communities.

