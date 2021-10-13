Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A brighter day with some wispy cirrus clouds and temperatures again have underachieved the middle 80s thanks to a cool northeasterly breeze, and I’m not complaining! The evening commute will be warm and bright with temperatures falling pretty quickly at and after 6:54pm sunset. It’ll be about 78° and dropping to 70° by 10pm for perhaps that last dog walk of the evening.

Daybreak Thursday some 50s west of I-95, 60° for Savannah and near 66° for our islands. Afternoon highs in the middle 80s with abundant sunshine throughout the day. We’ll still be flirting with record high of 88° but most likely won’t break it.

Friday 64/87 mostly sunny and flirting with another record of 90° set in 1925.

Saturday we’re still on track to warm into the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions before a cold front will move in relatively quickly from the west and off the coast overnight.

With scarce moisture, and minimal instability, the potential for showers and thunderstorms looks to be limited, with some models suggesting a line of showers with potentially a rumble of thunder, to sweep eastward over the forecast area ahead of/along the front. Widespread slight chance currently forecast for Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening; bottom line, be prepared for a downpour or two especially if tailgaiting or pumpkin pickin’.

Sunday may start a little cloudy with morning lows in the upper 50s away from the coast and afternoon highs in the LOW 70s!

MARINE...Thursday through Monday: Prevailing high pressure over the waters will maintain tranquil conditions through Saturday. The marine forecast features N/NE winds 10 kt or less, becoming variable at times, and seas 3 feet or less. By Saturday morning, winds will shift out the southwest ahead of an approaching cold front and then return northerly by Sunday morning post cold front winds are expected to gust near 25 kt around the time of the frontal passage with seas building to 2 to 4 feet. Small Craft Advisories over portions of the marine zones could be needed as early as Saturday night and possibly into early next week.

