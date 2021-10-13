Sky Cams
Man sentenced to prison for setting February fire at Savannah hotel

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to setting a fire at a Savannah hotel.

According to the Southern District of Georgia, 35-year-old Gary Taylor Smith was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Smith plead guilty to one count of arson.

Smith was ordered to pay $1,464.53 in restitution and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

Smith was captured on video surveillance just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2021, when he set fire to a pile of rags behind the Marshall Hotel on East Broughton Street.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused only minor smoke damage inside the hotel. All 68 occupants of the hotel were safely evacuated. Savannah Police officers arrested Smith three weeks later after identifying him from a surveillance photo.

