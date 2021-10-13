Sky Cams
New plan for vocational education in Bulloch County

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new plan for vocational education in Bulloch County aims to help school students get an earlier look at possible careers and the training to prepare for them.

The school district announced the details Wednesday morning.

This new workforce development project is designed to not only show students the career options available, but also the opportunities open for them to train for them.

Leaders from Bulloch County Schools outlined a new plan to get job training and experience to students. That’s welcome news to high schooler Aaliyah Lonon.

“Every second of the day, I’m thinking, ‘what am I going to do after I graduate? What are the steps I need to prepare?’” Lonon said.

The plan builds on the traditional vocational education plan. But it also teams with Ogeechee Tech and Georgia Southern as well as seeks out more local companies as possible employers.

“We have to help our students. We have to help our students find their “divine spark”- their why. Each of us has our why,” Bulloch County Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

They say this kind of job training also produces more skilled workers for everyone.

“This helps local businesses because more employees will be available to them. This helps prospective businesses because now because we’ll have a work force, they can tap in to,” said Benjy Thompson, with the Development Authority of Bulloch County.

Their next step is getting as many local companies as possible on board to offer insights on the training students need and ways to mentor them to get them ready.

“It’s awesome. The fact is they’re thinking about our futures and the future of the community in general,” 11th grader Luke Gerguis said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

