Not all Jasper Co. residents happy with mask mandate in schools

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A mask mandate went into effect Tuesday morning in the Jasper County School District, following a board meeting Monday night.

Governor McMaster’s proviso, blocked. Students, now mandated to wear masks in Jasper County Schools. Of the people we spoke with, opinions were split down the middle.

“Take this mask off. If they’re going to catch it, they’re going to catch it. That’s my opinion, if you’re going to get it you’re going to get it,” said Lowcountry resident Sharon Farris.

“With just not a lot of people getting vaccinated I think it’s a good social distancing and helpful aspect to keep the kids and everything from getting each other sick,” said Ridgeland resident Tayne Mock.

A decision that some are upset with on principle, like Phyllis Horry, who’s against all mandates.

“Who’s to tell me what to do? As long as I’m obeying the law and it’s not a law... they’re infringing on my ability to make a judgement for myself. And as far as school children, they’re not even high risk,” said Horry.

Others specifically say young kids are the ones who need to be protected.

“We got all kinds of things going on you know. Our grand babies need to be protected, need to be protected in school,” said Jasper County resident Alice Moton.

One thing that was not split was the school board’s vote, as they voted unanimously to put this mandate in place Monday night.

The board also said during their meeting that they will be revisiting this policy every month at their board meeting, so of course we’ll keep you posted on any developments.

