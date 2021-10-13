Parents concerned after shooting at athletic complex with children playing nearby

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah.

Parents, coaches, and bystanders have told WTOC that football games and soccer practices were happening at the time of the shooting. No children were injured during the incident.

A woman, whose son and nephew were playing for the Bloomingdale Bears 10U football team, says she was cheering on the team and then the next thing she remembers is hearing five gunshots and a lady scream.

That’s when she says the fields turned into chaos.

She says adults, like herself, we’re picking up children, even helping them climb over fences so they can get to safety.

The group she was with hid near the bathrooms.

“They were…I mean, crying. It was terrible. I mean, the look on all the children’s face with fear running. You can see they were in the middle of a game and having to be safe, to running for your life so scared, crying, not knowing what’s going on,” Lauren Moore said.

Moore says she hopes that there is a bigger police presence at the complex for future athletic games and practices.

However, she said her son and nephew’s team, the Bloomingdale Bears, have already decided they will not be coming back to use the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex and she is happy with the team’s decision.

WTOC spoke with a parent and his son, who was playing at the complex at the time of the shooting.

“My wife had called to inform me that there had been a shooting at the parking lot and the players had been evacuated, rushed off the field, through the woods, to the other side of the complex,” said Matt, a parent to a soccer player.

“I heard some faint shouting and the next thing I know, five shots were fired. I heard it in the parking lot and as soon as you heard that, coaches evacuated us through the woods to the other side of the complex,” said Matt’s son, Joseph, who was playing soccer.

According to a news release from Chatham County government, the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 13.

According to county, the shooting and a separate, unrelated incident occurred at the facility over the past week.

County officials are working to develop stricter security measures for the facility.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.