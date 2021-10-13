Savannah man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after admitting to distributing child pornography, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

James Groover, 57, of Savannah, was sentenced to 88 months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Groover was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to victims, register as a sex offender, and serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

As described in court documents and testimony, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after identifying graphic child pornography shared from Groover’s address between September 2019 and February 2020.

A subsequent search of his residence discovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on multiple devices belonging to Groover.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.