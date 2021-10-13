Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.

Police tell WTOC it happened in the parking lot of the soccer complex. One adult male was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police confirm a person of interest was immediately detained at the scene.

Witnesses tell WTOC children were playing soccer at the complex at the time of the shooting and says the children had to be evacuated from the area.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
(L) Celesta Negrete Ramirez, (R) Estephanie Negrete Ramirez.
UPDATE: Georgia Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
TV series begins filming on Tybee Island on Tuesday
Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon released on bond after arrest for sending nude photos to undercover officer
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Savannah Police restart PAAL program
Savannah Police restart PAAL program
Exhibit at Georgia Southern raises awareness about mental health
Exhibit at Georgia Southern raises awareness about mental health
Mayor comments on affordable housing plan for old Clearview apartment homes
Mayor comments on affordable housing plan for old Clearview apartment homes
Mayor comments on affordable housing plan for old Clearview apartment homes