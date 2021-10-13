Savannah Police investigating shooting at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.

Police tell WTOC it happened in the parking lot of the soccer complex. One adult male was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police confirm a person of interest was immediately detained at the scene.

Witnesses tell WTOC children were playing soccer at the complex at the time of the shooting and says the children had to be evacuated from the area.

