Top Teacher: Darius Peterson

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is a Georgia native but moved to Hinesville just three years ago with his wife, who is a military service member stationed at Fort Stewart.

We were able to surprise Darius Peterson, while he was teaching a virtual class at Snelson-Golden Middle School in Hinesville.

“I just love teaching, I love helping people, I love seeing people move from not understanding to a level of understanding. So that’s always been my passion,” Peterson said.

Peterson teaches eight grade Georgia history.

“I have always been an avid lover of history, I enjoy telling stories, and of course connecting the past with the future and present,” he said.

Peterson says he loves teaching middle school and does his best to be a guide, steering his students in the right direction.

“I think that this time is so crucial for students to embrace, who they are. and not who we try to make them to be,” Peterson said.

“Darius is an exceptional educator. The way he is able to relate and respond to not only children, but also to his colleagues, He is looked upon daily for his assitance and support,” Snelson-Golden Middle Principal Anthony Johnson said.

“I have a desire to see them become their best self, and they need to know that I’m on their team, and I reassure them of that every day,” Peterson said.

