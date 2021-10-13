Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Pleasant early-fall weather continues!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cool and mostly clear start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s in most communities before 8:30 a.m.

Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m., before lifting.

Under a few clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 70s to 80 by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Humidity remain fairly low and the forecast dry today.

I’m tracking a stronger cold front, and bigger cool down, in the extended forecast. We’ll warm into Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures approaching 90 both days. The front arrives Saturday afternoon or evening with a few showers and much cooler air behind it.

We’ll wake up to noticeably cooler weather Sunday morning. A few communities may dip into the 40s Monday morning. Cooler air and a pleasant forecast linger into the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday,

Cutter

