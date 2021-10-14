Sky Cams
Alex Murdaugh charged in connection with misappropriated funds in housekeeper’s death settlement

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Hampton County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged in connection with misappropriated funds from a wrongful death settlement for the family of his longtime housekeeper, State Law Enforcement Division agents say.

Murdaugh is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

Agents with SLED and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Murdaugh into custody Thursday morning upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.

The charges stem from a SLED investigation into the settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield.

Murdaugh was booked into Orange County Corrections where he will be held until he receives an extradition hearing. Upon extradition being granted or waived, he will be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.

