Beaufort Co. woman charged with operating a brothel near a childcare center

By Paige Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County woman has been charged for operating a massage parlor that permitted commercial sex activity, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The business, Oriental Massage Therapy, in Charleston County, also operated within close proximity of a public childcare facility.

Lina Tan Driggers, 58, has been charged with operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100 yards of childcare facility. SLED became involved in the investigation after they were requested by the Summerville Police Department.

Driggers was booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County. The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

