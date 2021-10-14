Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. businesses impacted by ports backup

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A back up at the ports is impacting businesses all across our area and the nation.

Delivery slowdowns have hurt retailers all over the country, from the national franchises to the local stores you’ve known and trusted for years.

LA Waters Furniture has been in business for close to 100 years. But Lee Waters says the current slowdown beats anything his father or grandfather have ever mentioned.

“Usually, it was a few weeks or a month to order and we could get it on the floor and in your home,” Waters said.

He says orders now take 10 to 12 months. He says they started ordering more inventory about a year ago and filled their two showrooms and a warehouse across town. All because they anticipated the shipping slowdown and wanted to have plenty on hand. They’ve tried to focus customers on the volume they have on hand.

“We do sell ‘off our floor.’ So if somebody comes in the store, and they see what they like, they can buy it off the floor. A lot of stores aren’t doing that.”

He says what they get in now is what they ordered a year ago. He says the challenge comes in trying to order what they think will sell next year. He says they’ll keep serving customers as best they can.

