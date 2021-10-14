Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. encouraging vaccines amid dropping COVID-19 rates

Update on COVID-19
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One local community continues to see new COVID-19 infections go down.

In Bulloch County, the numbers show an encouraging contrast to just a few months ago.

Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they aren’t sure there’s any one factor you can point to for the recent drop in local COVID case rates. But they’re thankful the numbers are where they are and not where they were.

In the past six weeks or so, the percentage of people testing positive has gone from 30 percent to 20 to 4 percent. The new cases per 100,000 people have dropped from 1,300 to 500 to 102.

“It’s looking really positive. Certainly, the two you mentioned, the percentage positive and the new cases per 100,000 are very encouraging,” Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.

At Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Hospital, the COVID patient count has moved from 60 to 8 in the last thirty days. This period also so an increase in the number of deaths, but thankfully that has also declined.

Wynn urges folks to get vaccinated, observe social distancing wherever possible and use other protocols to keep the numbers dropping.

