Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-14-2021

(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure will dominate our weather into Friday.  

This will bring lots of sunshine and above average temps.  A strong cold front will move through Saturday afternoon and evening.  This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms.  The front moves to our south overnight and much cooler, drier air will build in.  High pressure returns Sunday and continues next week.  We’ll see plenty of sunshine and the coolest air of the season.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early then clearing overnight, lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday night will be clear, lows in the near 50.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.

TROPICS:   Low pressure located a few hundred miles to the northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands remains disorganized.  This area will move to the east northeast and there is only a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast:  Today: NE winds at 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft.  Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt.  Seas 2 ft.  Friday: NW winds at 5 kt becoming E in the afternoon.  Seas 2 ft.

