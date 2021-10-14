Sky Cams
Effingham County Fair returns after year off

After taking 2020 off due to COVID, the fair is back
Effingham County Fair
Effingham County Fair(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After taking a tear off due to the pandemic, the gates reopened for the Effingham County Fair on Thursday.

Whether you swing on by, catch a ride, or funnel in. Organizers of the 76th Annual Effingham County Fair are ready to amaze you with a “elephun” 10 days

“It’s going to be probably, hopefully, mass confusion,” jokes fair manager Grady Rahn.

Of course, the county fair is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

“It’s such an institution in Effingham County that it was really depressing that we couldn’t see it put on this past year,” said Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps.

The pandemic forcing organizers to make that tough call.

“When we had to cancel, that was heartbreaking, you know,” said Rahn.

After a truly heartbreaking year all around, the return of the fair seems to be good news for the whole county.

“Well, it’s good economically for the region, to have more activity going on. But even more important it just adds to the optimism and lifts the spirit of the local community,” Cripps says.

While some may have missed the rides, or the prizes, maybe for others it was the animals or perhaps the food.

For Rahn, it’s the people he missed most.

“It’s a family affair we call it. That’s our thing, that’s our goal from day one. Have a place where a family can come and enjoy themselves.”

Bringing people together, the true magic of the Effingham County Fair.

The Effingham County Fair runs through Oct. 23, with the parade coming up on Monday, Oct.18.

For details on hours and tickets, click here.

