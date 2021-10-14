ESPLOST project includes new Windsor Forest High School if vote passes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is counting on you to help them bring in tons of money for education through the Education Special Local Option Sales Taxes, also known as ESPLOST.

You’ll get to vote on the measure in November. One of the largest projects it’ll pay for - building a new replacement Windsor Forest High School.

District 6 School Board Member Dr. David Bringman hosted a town hall. They talked about the other plans for ESPLOST 4 in addition to discussing current ESPLOST projects that they are working on.

Architects also discussed their current plans for the new school should this pass and the 18 other substantial rebuilds at other schools. District leaders also emphasized pennies can make a huge difference in our community over time.

“It’s a powerful tiny unit of money but when collected over the entire county and collected over many years were able to do many things that actually impact the students the families but also the citizens. Money into our school system is money into our community,” said Dr. Bringman.

The vote for ESPLOST 4 will appear on the ballot on November 2. You can find the ESPLOST project list here.

