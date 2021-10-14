Game of the Week: May River at Beaufort

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week is May River at Beaufort.

The Eagles come into the match-up at 6 and 1, 2 and 0 in region play and coming off a shut-out road win at James Island.

The Sharks are coming off a 30 to 3 win at Bluffton, they’re 5 and 2 overall - also 2 and 0 in the region.

The coaches say it’s not technically a rivalry game, but it has that feel.

“It’s always a big game, and we try to take it one week at a time, but this is always a special week. It’s a special week for our kids, and, you know, it’s a game that we don’t really have to get the kids up for. They’re excited about it, so if I was being honest with you, yeah, it probably is,” said Beaufort Head Football Coach Bryce Lybrand.

“I think this has kind of become another rivalry game, definitely. They’ve kind of got the upper hand on us as far as wins and losses, but it’s been for region championship a few times now, so it’s got a lot of good region, like I said championship potential or playoff potential here, so it means a lot,” said May River Head Football Coach Rodney Summers.

That one kicks off Friday in Beaufort at 7:30 p.m. and will lead our coverage on The End Zone.

