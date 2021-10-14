Sky Cams
The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill for the first full festival since 2018.

The three-day festival hosted by the Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce features live music, entertainment, and of course, mouth-watering seafood.

You can expect plenty of seafood from restaurants all over the Southeast, plus, live music every night.

Tickets are now available.

Please click here for more information.

