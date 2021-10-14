Hampton Co. School District mandates masks for all schools, district property

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County School District is mandating face masks for all students, staff, teachers, and visitors while on school and district property.

They have come to this decision due to the Delta variant. Masks must be worn during the regular school day and for all after-school educational programs. This mask mandate is in effect for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will remain effective until January 20, 2022. The School Board will review current conditions and determine if the mandate will continue at the Board Meeting on January 18, 2022.

A mandate for face masks was prohibited until recently because of the 2021-22 Appropriations Bill. The school district was, at the time, only allowed to encourage the use of face masks, but a mandate had been in place for school buses.

The recent order of the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina’s Order concerning Proviso 1.108 resulted in a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. The order states “school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks”.

The school district says as a result, Hampton County School District Board of Trustees is now enforcing the masks mandate to help combat the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

