Loaded gun found on Statesboro High campus, suspect arrested
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School System said a suspect is in custody after a loaded gun was found on the Statesboro High School campus on Thursday.
District officials say the suspect did not have the weapon when it was discovered. The district says a tip led an adult in the building to find the gun inside of a backpack.
That backpack was inside a file cabinet in a classroom.
No words on any charges yet.
This incident is under investigation.
The school system says operations will continue as normal Friday.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.