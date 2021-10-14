Loaded gun found on Statesboro High campus, suspect arrested

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School System said a suspect is in custody after a loaded gun was found on the Statesboro High School campus on Thursday.

District officials say the suspect did not have the weapon when it was discovered. The district says a tip led an adult in the building to find the gun inside of a backpack.

That backpack was inside a file cabinet in a classroom.

No words on any charges yet.

This incident is under investigation.

The school system says operations will continue as normal Friday.

