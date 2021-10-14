Sky Cams
Loaded gun found on Statesboro High campus, suspect arrested

Statesboro High School has been place on a soft lockdown Thursday, Feb. 6 due to a threat made...
Statesboro High School has been place on a soft lockdown Thursday, Feb. 6 due to a threat made on social media.(WTOC (custom credit))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School System said a suspect is in custody after a loaded gun was found on the Statesboro High School campus on Thursday.

District officials say the suspect did not have the weapon when it was discovered. The district says a tip led an adult in the building to find the gun inside of a backpack.

That backpack was inside a file cabinet in a classroom.

No words on any charges yet.

This incident is under investigation.

The school system says operations will continue as normal Friday.

