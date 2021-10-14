Man killed at Savannah athletic complex was parent of a football player, according to Parks and Rec Department

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The victim of Tuesday night’s deadly shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex was a parent of a football player, according to the Chatham County parks and Recreation Department.

In a statement that was sent to parents of Savannah United players, Parks and Rec Director Stephen Proper said, “This past Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a 6 under football game of the remaining teams, a parent of one of the players was shot and killed in the parking lot. Police have determined this was a targeted act of violence against one individual and unrelated to the incident that occurred on October 9th.”

The statement also confirmed that Tuesday’s shooting was not related to a separate incident on Saturday, Oct. 9, when an altercation between parents during a football game resulted in two people drawing guns.

County and city staff are reviewing additional security measures for the complex, Proper says in the statement.

