Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mini horse visits Memorial Health for National Emergency Room Nurses Week

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Emergency Room Nurses Week. And to celebrate all that they do, Memorial Health in Savannah brought in a special surprise for its team members -a miniature therapy horse.

This is Romy! The Director of the Emergency Department says they’ve had other therapy animals come to the hospital. But this was the first time a horse did.

And as you can imagine, they were very excited about it.

“It’s been a hard time the last few months. Everyone’s been working hard. This week has always been a week we celebrate ER nurses. We come to work every day for the care and improvement of human life. But to have visits by our four legged friends is so much fun. It puts smiles on everyone’s faces, it reduces the stress levels of the team,” Lori Conaway said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mario Wallace
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting at Savannah athletic complex
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
GBI adds new charge for man accused of killing Alamo police officer, makes 2 new arrests in connection
Savannah neighborhood upset after pack of feral dogs kills multiple cats
Savannah neighborhood upset after pack of feral dogs kills multiple cats
It's Amazing is closing
What’s next for a vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah’s eastside?
Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon released on bond after arrest for sending nude photos to undercover officer

Latest News

Effingham County Fair returns after year off
Effingham County Fair returns after year off
Effingham County Fair
Effingham County Fair returns after year off
FILE PHOTO
The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Troupial Café
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Troupial Café