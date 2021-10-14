Mini horse visits Memorial Health for National Emergency Room Nurses Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Emergency Room Nurses Week. And to celebrate all that they do, Memorial Health in Savannah brought in a special surprise for its team members -a miniature therapy horse.

This is Romy! The Director of the Emergency Department says they’ve had other therapy animals come to the hospital. But this was the first time a horse did.

And as you can imagine, they were very excited about it.

“It’s been a hard time the last few months. Everyone’s been working hard. This week has always been a week we celebrate ER nurses. We come to work every day for the care and improvement of human life. But to have visits by our four legged friends is so much fun. It puts smiles on everyone’s faces, it reduces the stress levels of the team,” Lori Conaway said.

