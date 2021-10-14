One person killed in crash on Hwy 278 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Beaufort County.

Highway Patrol says an SUV was hit at the intersection of Highway 278 and Moss Creek Drive.

A passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the SUV and died. According to the coroner, the deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Amy Kleckler, of Hilton Head Island.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.