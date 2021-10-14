One person killed in crash on Hwy 278 in Beaufort Co.
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Beaufort County.
Highway Patrol says an SUV was hit at the intersection of Highway 278 and Moss Creek Drive.
A passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the SUV and died. According to the coroner, the deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Amy Kleckler, of Hilton Head Island.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
