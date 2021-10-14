Savannah City Council meets Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continued work on the Savannah Action Housing Plan and future planning for the city are all expected to be discussed at Thursday’s city council meeting.

There are a few items on the agenda to approve projects at the Enmarket Arena as construction continues. Also, approval of two resolution items we have been covering for a while.

First, is a resolution to adopt the housing Savannah Action Plan. The affordable housing task force found that housing costs in Savannah have outpaced incomes at a rate of at least 2:1 during the past 30 years and because of that, about 40 percent of Savannah households are not able to afford quality housing. On Thursday, they will ask council to approve a plan that would invest 100 million dollars annually beginning in 2022 to benefit 15 thousand households in the next 10 years.

Then, council will be asked about a resolution to adopt the 2040 Comprehensive plan for the city of Savannah. This is a long term plan that has not been updated since 2016 and approval from council will put into effect the latest draft that had more than 2,000 community members weigh in. This will serve as a road map for things like economic development, transportation, natural resources and quality of life.

“The city and the county and community are already working in those areas so I think part of that is making sure we are referring back to all of those items and that they continue to reform how we move forward on the current projects we are working on but also whatever is forthcoming,” said Nick Deffley, the director of sustainability at the city of Savannah.

Thursday’s city council meeting will take place on Zoom at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.