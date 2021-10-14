SCCPSS considering additional transportation options

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few months into the school year and there is still not room for thousands of kids to ride the bus in the Savannah-Chatham District, but that soon might be changing. The district is starting to explore some additional transportation options for some students but first they want to hear from parents.

If you have students in the Savannah-Chatham district with students in priority group 4 for transportation, you need to keep an eye out for a survey from the district. They are asking a few thousand parents with kids in this group to give an update on their transportation needs. The district is working to provide additional transportation to some students and want to see what the need is and are asking parents one simple question, do you want transportation?

“Some parents may not, they might be fine with what they got set up so it will help us pinpoint where the kids are that do need transportation so we can look at what to do to route those kids,” said Paul Abbott, the SCCPSS Transportation Executive Director.

Abbott says parents have until Monday afternoon to complete the transportation survey. Right now there are 8 new school bus drivers going through training. They are still recruiting new drivers and plan to hold another job fair next month.

