Teenager arrested for deadly shooting on Crescent Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A teenager has been arrested for a deadly shooting on Crescent Drive in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, 17-year-old Xavier Peeples has been arrested and his charged with murder.

Peeples is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Alphonso Dickerson on Crescent Drive on Sept. 24.

UPDATE: Savannah Police say the victim has died from their injuries. Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Alphonso Dickerson.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man on Friday morning.

According to a public information officer, police responded to the 200 block of Crescent Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a male with serious injuries.

Police say a possible suspect was seen running westward form the area toward Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say the suspect was a Black male, wearing a black skull cap, black hoodie and had a black/gray backpack.

