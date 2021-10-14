THURSDAY | Another cool morning in the books!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. It’s a cool morning with patchy areas of dense fog. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s all the way into the Savannah Metro through 8 a.m. or so.

Under a few clouds, temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid-80s in many communities between 2 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains dry today with a light breeze.

A warming trend continues through the end of the work-week ahead of a strong weekend cold front. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday afternoons.

A few showers sweep through with the Saturday afternoon’s cold front. But, the day as a whole, will be mostly dry. Keep your Saturday plans, but remain aware of a few downpours moving through the area during the afternoon and early evening.

Much cooler air filters in Sunday into early next week. We’ll wake up to 50s Sunday morning and many communities will dip into the 40s Monday morning.

Have a great day,

Cutter

