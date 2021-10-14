Sky Cams
Tybee Police investigating report of suspicious males trying to lure 10-year-old child

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating after a report of a suspicious individuals attempting to lure a 10-year-old child towards them.

According to the report, the child was walking near Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon when two males, who witnesses believe to be in their late teens, attempted to call the child over to them. When the child refused, one of the male individuals began to follow them until the child safely reached the park.

The males then circled the area before finally walking away.

Police say one suspect is described as having short brown hair and as wearing a light blue “polo-style” shirt while carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective Erica Coreno at 912.786.5600 or email him at ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.

Tybee Police are asking parents to take the opportunity to speak to their children about appropriate actions to take if they are approached by a stranger.

