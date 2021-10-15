Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after multiple people were injured Friday afternoon on Brewer Street.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 600 block of Brewer Street at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say the initial findings lead them to believe a fight led to two adult females being shot and one adult male being struck with an object.

The two females have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The man’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's Amazing is closing
What’s next for a vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah’s eastside?
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Man killed at Savannah athletic complex was parent of a football player, according to Parks and Rec Department
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Murdaugh charged in connection with misappropriated funds in housekeeper’s death settlement
Port traffic creates ship backup off the coast
Tybee Police investigating report of suspicious males trying to lure 10-year-old child

Latest News

Total port congestion.
Ga. Ports Authority says port congestion will not affect Christmas shopping
*
Slightly altered route for this year’s Veterans Day Parade in Savannah
FBI agents were at Hilton Head Preparatory School earlier today, but nobody was in trouble.
FBI recognizes Hilton Head girl for kindness
FILE - 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Savannah businesses excited, cautious about return of Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon