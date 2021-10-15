2 females shot, 1 male injured on Brewer Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after multiple people were injured Friday afternoon on Brewer Street.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 600 block of Brewer Street at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say the initial findings lead them to believe a fight led to two adult females being shot and one adult male being struck with an object.

The two females have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The man’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The investigation is on-going.

