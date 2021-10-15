Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, back right,...
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, back right, stands behind Vice President Kamala Harris during an event to mark International Women's Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Van Ovost has became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon's 11 so-called combatant commands that spearhead the military's worldwide operations.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon’s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.

At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost’s historic rise to lead U.S. Transportation Command. He called her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.

“We need every Jackie Van Ovost we can get,” Austin, a retired Army general, said. “As she likes to say, ‘As young women looking up, it’s hard to be what you can’t see.’ So General Van Ovost knows the importance of breaking barriers.”

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, applauded Van Ovost’s depth of experience.

“There is not a single person out there who is more prepared to lead TransCom than Jackie Van Ovost,” he said.

Transportation Command is in charge of all aspects of global transportation for the military, including the movement of cargo and personnel by land, sea and air. Its 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland operates aircraft for government VIP travel, including Air Force One for the president.

Van Ovost, a 1988 graduate of the Air Force Academy and a former vice director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, took over Transportation Command for Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, who is retiring. The only other woman to lead a U.S. combatant command is Army Gen. Lori Robinson, now retired, who took charge of U.S. Northern Command in 2016. Army Gen. Laura Richardson is scheduled to take over U.S. Southern Command on Oct. 29, succeeding Navy Adm. Craig Faller.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's Amazing is closing
What’s next for a vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah’s eastside?
Alex Murdaugh's mugshot from the Orange County Corrections.
Murdaugh charged in connection with misappropriated funds in housekeeper’s death settlement
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross...
Man killed at Savannah athletic complex was parent of a football player, according to Parks and Rec Department
Port traffic creates ship backup off the coast
Police lights
Tybee Police investigating report of suspicious males trying to lure 10-year-old child

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Justice Dept. will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
World War II veteran William C. Elliott was moved to tears on his 100th birthday.
WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration
President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill
WWII veteran moved to tears over 100th birthday wishes